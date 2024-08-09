Cash Dividend On The Way From Enterprise Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/13/24, Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: EBTC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.24, payable on 9/3/24. As a percentage of EBTC's recent stock price of $27.16, this dividend works out to approximately 0.88%, so look for shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. to trade 0.88% lower — all else being equal — when EBTC shares open for trading on 8/13/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from EBTC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.53% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of EBTC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EBTC's low point in its 52 week range is $22.60 per share, with $34.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.16.

In Friday trading, Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. shares are currently up about 3.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.