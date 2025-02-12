News & Insights

Cash Dividend On The Way From Enstar Group Fixed/Float Series D Perp Preferred Shares

February 12, 2025 — 01:45 pm EST

On 2/14/25, Enstar Group Ltd's 7.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Fixed/Float Series D Perp Prfrd Shares (Symbol: ESGRP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4375, payable on 3/3/25. As a percentage of ESGRP's recent share price of $20.54, this dividend works out to approximately 2.13%, so look for shares of ESGRP to trade 2.13% lower — all else being equal — when ESGRP shares open for trading on 2/14/25. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.45%, which compares to an average yield of 7.97% in the "Insurance Brokers" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESGRP shares, versus ESGR:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for ESGRP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4375 on Enstar Group Ltd's 7.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Fixed/Float Series D Perp Prfrd Shares:

ESGRP+Dividend+History+Chart

In Wednesday trading, Enstar Group Ltd's 7.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Fixed/Float Series D Perp Prfrd Shares (Symbol: ESGRP) is currently down about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ESGR) are up about 0.1%.

