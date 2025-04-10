Cash Dividend On The Way From Ennis

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/14/25, Ennis Inc (Symbol: EBF) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 5/5/25. As a percentage of EBF's recent stock price of $19.44, this dividend works out to approximately 1.29%, so look for shares of Ennis Inc to trade 1.29% lower — all else being equal — when EBF shares open for trading on 4/14/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from EBF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.14% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of EBF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EBF's low point in its 52 week range is $18.46 per share, with $25.7507 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.22.

In Thursday trading, Ennis Inc shares are currently up about 3.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.