Markets

Cash Dividend On The Way From Enbridge's Preference Shares, Series H

May 13, 2026 — 01:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On 5/15/26, Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series H (TSX: ENB-PRH.TO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.382, payable on 6/1/26. As a percentage of ENB.PRH's recent share price of $24.40, this dividend works out to approximately 1.57%, so look for shares of ENB.PRH to trade 1.57% lower — all else being equal — when ENB.PRH shares open for trading on 5/15/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.23%.

As of last close, ENB.PRH was trading at a 1.92% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible, with a conversion ratio of The holders of the Series H Shares will have the right to convert all or any of their Series H Shares into cumulative redeemable preference shares, Series I of the Corporation (the Series I Shares), subject to certain conditions as described herein, on September 1, 2018 and on September 1 in every fifth year thereafter. The holders of the Series I Shares will be entitled to receive, as and when declared by the Board, quarterly floating rate cumulative preferential cash dividends payable on the first day of March, June, September and December in each year (each such quarterly dividend period is referred to as a Quarterly FloatingRatePeriod, as defined herein) in the amount per share determined by multiplying the Floating Quarterly Dividend Rate (as defined herein) for such Quarterly Floating Rate Period by $25.00 andmultiplying that product by a fraction, the numerator of which is the actual number of days in suchQuarterlyFloating Rate Period and the denominator of which is 365 or 366, depending upon the actual number of days in the applicable year (less any tax required to be deducted and withheld by the Corporation). If any such date is not a business day, the dividend will be paid on the next succeeding business day. The Floating QuarterlyDividend Rate will be the annual rate of interest equal to the sum of the T-Bill Rate (as defined herein) on the applicable Floating Rate Calculation Date (as defined herein) plus a spread of 2.12%. See Details of theOffering.. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENB.PRH shares, versus ENB:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for ENB.PRH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.382 on Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series H:

ENB.PRH+Dividend+History+Chart

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Wednesday trading, Enbridge Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series H (TSX: ENB-PRH.TO) is currently off about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: ENB.TO) are trading flat.

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Leon Cooperman
 MMAC shares outstanding history
 MLPs Hedge Funds Are Selling

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By Leon Cooperman-> MMAC shares outstanding history-> MLPs Hedge Funds Are Selling-> More articles by this source->

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