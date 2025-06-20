Cash Dividend On The Way From Elbit Systems (ESLT)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/24/25, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Symbol: ESLT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.60, payable on 7/7/25. As a percentage of ESLT's recent stock price of $438.27, this dividend works out to approximately 0.14%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ESLT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.55% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESLT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ESLT's low point in its 52 week range is $175.30 per share, with $476.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $436.19.

In Friday trading, Elbit Systems Ltd. shares are currently off about 3.5% on the day.

