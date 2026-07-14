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Cash Dividend On The Way From Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG)

July 14, 2026 — 11:07 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/15/26, Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (Symbol: EXG) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.0657, payable on 7/31/26. As a percentage of EXG's recent stock price of $9.76, this dividend works out to approximately 0.67%, so look for shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund to trade 0.67% lower — all else being equal — when EXG shares open for trading on 7/15/26.

EXG+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from EXG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.08% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of EXG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, EXG's low point in its 52 week range is $8.245 per share, with $9.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.76.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Tuesday trading, Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Further EXG Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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