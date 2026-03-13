Cash Dividend On The Way From Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from EVT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.86% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of EVT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, EVT's low point in its 52 week range is $19.20 per share, with $26.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.20.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Friday trading, Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund shares are currently up about 0.6% on the day.
Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GLOB
Funds Holding VEL
ONP Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.