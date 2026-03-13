Cash Dividend On The Way From Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/16/26, Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (Symbol: EVT) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.1646, payable on 3/31/26. As a percentage of EVT's recent stock price of $25.13, this dividend works out to approximately 0.66%, so look for shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund to trade 0.66% lower — all else being equal — when EVT shares open for trading on 3/16/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from EVT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.86% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of EVT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EVT's low point in its 52 week range is $19.20 per share, with $26.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.20.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Friday trading, Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund shares are currently up about 0.6% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.