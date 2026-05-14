Cash Dividend On The Way From Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/15/26, Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (Symbol: ETJ) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.0651, payable on 5/29/26. As a percentage of ETJ's recent stock price of $8.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.77%, so look for shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund to trade 0.77% lower — all else being equal — when ETJ shares open for trading on 5/15/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ETJ is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 9.19% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ETJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ETJ's low point in its 52 week range is $7.88 per share, with $9.115 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.46.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Thursday trading, Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.