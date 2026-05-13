Cash Dividend On The Way From Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust (ETX)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/15/26, Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust (Symbol: ETX) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.0782, payable on 5/29/26. As a percentage of ETX's recent stock price of $18.80, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ETX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.99% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ETX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ETX's low point in its 52 week range is $17.97 per share, with $20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.80.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Wednesday trading, Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust shares are currently down about 0.2% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.