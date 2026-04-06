Cash Dividend On The Way From Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/8/26, Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (Symbol: DHF) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.0175, payable on 4/22/26. As a percentage of DHF's recent stock price of $2.39, this dividend works out to approximately 0.73%, so look for shares of Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund to trade 0.73% lower — all else being equal — when DHF shares open for trading on 4/8/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DHF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.79% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DHF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DHF's low point in its 52 week range is $2.215 per share, with $2.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $2.40.

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Monday trading, Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund shares are currently up about 0.4% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.