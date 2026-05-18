Cash Dividend On The Way From Destra Multi-alternative Fund (DMA)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/19/26, Destra Multi-alternative Fund (Symbol: DMA) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.1125, payable on 5/29/26. As a percentage of DMA's recent stock price of $7.12, this dividend works out to approximately 1.58%, so look for shares of Destra Multi-alternative Fund to trade 1.58% lower — all else being equal — when DMA shares open for trading on 5/19/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DMA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 18.97% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DMA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DMA's low point in its 52 week range is $6.97 per share, with $9.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.09.

Destra Multi-alternative Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Monday trading, Destra Multi-alternative Fund shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.