Cash Dividend On The Way From CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/3/26, CrossAmerica Partners LP (Symbol: CAPL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.525, payable on 8/13/26. As a percentage of CAPL's recent stock price of $21.76, this dividend works out to approximately 2.41%, so look for shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP to trade 2.41% lower — all else being equal — when CAPL shares open for trading on 8/3/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CAPL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 9.65% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAPL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CAPL's low point in its 52 week range is $19.61 per share, with $23.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.82.

In Friday trading, CrossAmerica Partners LP shares are currently off about 0.1% on the day.

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Further CAPL Research:

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