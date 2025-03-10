Cash Dividend On The Way From Crescent Energy (CRGY)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/12/25, Crescent Energy Co (Symbol: CRGY) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.12, payable on 3/26/25. As a percentage of CRGY's recent stock price of $10.64, this dividend works out to approximately 1.13%, so look for shares of Crescent Energy Co to trade 1.13% lower — all else being equal — when CRGY shares open for trading on 3/12/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CRGY is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.51% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRGY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRGY's low point in its 52 week range is $9.88 per share, with $16.9398 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.57.

In Monday trading, Crescent Energy Co shares are currently off about 1.7% on the day.

