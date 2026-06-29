Cash Dividend On The Way From Consolidated Water (CWCO)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CWCO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.90% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CWCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CWCO's low point in its 52 week range is $28.17 per share, with $39.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.26.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, CWCO makes up 1.22% of the SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (Symbol: SIMS) which is trading lower by about 0.8% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding CWCO).
In Monday trading, Consolidated Water Co Ltd shares are currently down about 0.1% on the day.
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Further CWCO Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.