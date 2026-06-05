Cash Dividend On The Way From Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (RFI)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/9/26, Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (Symbol: RFI) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.08, payable on 6/30/26. As a percentage of RFI's recent stock price of $11.22, this dividend works out to approximately 0.71%, so look for shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund to trade 0.71% lower — all else being equal — when RFI shares open for trading on 6/9/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from RFI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.56% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of RFI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RFI's low point in its 52 week range is $10.78 per share, with $12.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.36.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Friday trading, Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund shares are currently down about 0.3% on the day.

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Further RFI Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.