Cash Dividend On The Way From Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities (PTA)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/12/26, Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities (Symbol: PTA) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.134, payable on 5/29/26. As a percentage of PTA's recent stock price of $19.83, this dividend works out to approximately 0.68%, so look for shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities to trade 0.68% lower — all else being equal — when PTA shares open for trading on 5/12/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PTA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.11% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PTA's low point in its 52 week range is $18.13 per share, with $20.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.82.

Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Monday trading, Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities shares are currently down about 0.1% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.