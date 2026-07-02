Cash Dividend On The Way From Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/6/26, Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (Symbol: RQI) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.09, payable on 7/31/26. As a percentage of RQI's recent stock price of $12.36, this dividend works out to approximately 0.73%, so look for shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund to trade 0.73% lower — all else being equal — when RQI shares open for trading on 7/6/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from RQI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.74% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of RQI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RQI's low point in its 52 week range is $11.241 per share, with $13.499 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.33.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Thursday trading, Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

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Further RQI Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.