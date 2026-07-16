Cash Dividend On The Way From Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/17/26, Clough Global Equity Fund (Symbol: GLQ) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.0729, payable on 7/31/26. As a percentage of GLQ's recent stock price of $8.52, this dividend works out to approximately 0.86%, so look for shares of Clough Global Equity Fund to trade 0.86% lower — all else being equal — when GLQ shares open for trading on 7/17/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from GLQ is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 10.27% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GLQ's low point in its 52 week range is $7.13 per share, with $8.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.52.

Clough Global Equity Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Thursday trading, Clough Global Equity Fund shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.

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Further GLQ Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.