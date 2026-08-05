Cash Dividend On The Way From Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/7/26, Citizens Community Bancorp Inc (Symbol: CZWI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.105, payable on 8/21/26. As a percentage of CZWI's recent stock price of $21.90, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CZWI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.92% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CZWI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CZWI's low point in its 52 week range is $14.61 per share, with $24.425 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.90.

In Wednesday trading, Citizens Community Bancorp Inc shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

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Further CZWI Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.