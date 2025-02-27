Cash Dividend On The Way From Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

Below is a dividend history chart for CIM.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.50 on Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Thursday trading, Chimera Investment Corp's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CIM.PRA) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CIM) are up about 1.1%.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Also see: FLIC Videos
WYND Videos
PSHG shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.