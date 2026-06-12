Cash Dividend On The Way From Chesapeake Utilities (CPK)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/15/26, Chesapeake Utilities Corp. (Symbol: CPK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.735, payable on 7/6/26. As a percentage of CPK's recent stock price of $122.45, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of Chesapeake Utilities Corp. to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when CPK shares open for trading on 6/15/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CPK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.40% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CPK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CPK's low point in its 52 week range is $117.64 per share, with $140.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $123.16.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, CPK makes up 2.95% of the Bahl & Gaynor Small Cap Dividend ETF (Symbol: SCDV) which is trading up by about 2% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding CPK).

In Friday trading, Chesapeake Utilities Corp. shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

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Further CPK Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.