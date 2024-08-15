Cash Dividend On The Way From The Charles Schwab Corporation's 5.95% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D

Below is a dividend history chart for SCHW.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.372 on The Charles Schwab Corporation's 5.95% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D:
In Thursday trading, The Charles Schwab Corporation's 5.95% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (Symbol: SCHW.PRD) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SCHW) are down about 0.6%.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Also see: Institutional Holders of AOA
USTR Videos
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MIT
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.