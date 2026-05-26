Cash Dividend On The Way From Carrefour (CRERF)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/27/26, Carrefour SA (Symbol: CRERF) will trade ex-dividend, for its annual dividend of $0.97, payable on 5/28/26. As a percentage of CRERF's recent stock price of $19.70, this dividend works out to approximately 4.92%, so look for shares of Carrefour SA to trade 4.92% lower — all else being equal — when CRERF shares open for trading on 5/27/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CRERF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.92% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRERF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRERF's low point in its 52 week range is $13.60 per share, with $20.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.70.

In Tuesday trading, Carrefour SA shares are currently down about 2% on the day.

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Further CRERF Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.