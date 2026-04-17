Cash Dividend On The Way From Carlyle Credit Income Fund (CCID)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/20/26, Carlyle Credit Income Fund 7.375% Series D Term PR (Symbol: CCID) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.1536, payable on 4/30/26. As a percentage of CCID's recent stock price of $25.25, this dividend works out to approximately 0.61%, so look for shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund 7.375% Series D Term PR to trade 0.61% lower — all else being equal — when CCID shares open for trading on 4/20/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CCID is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.30% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CCID shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CCID's low point in its 52 week range is $24.8721 per share, with $25.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.25.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund 7.375% Series D Term PR is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Friday trading, Carlyle Credit Income Fund 7.375% Series D Term PR shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.