Cash Dividend On The Way From Capital One Financial's Preferred Stock Series J

Below is a dividend history chart for COF.PRJ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.30 on Capital One Financial Corp's 4.80% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Perp Pfd Stock Series J:
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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) makes up 5.35% of the Amplify Digital Payments ETF (IPAY) which is trading lower by about 0.6% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding COF).
In Friday trading, Capital One Financial Corp's 4.80% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Perp Pfd Stock Series J (Symbol: COF.PRJ) is currently off about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: COF) are up about 0.8%.
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