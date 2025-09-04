Cash Dividend On The Way From Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/8/25, Canadian National Railway Co (Symbol: CNI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.8875, payable on 9/29/25. As a percentage of CNI's recent stock price of $96.58, this dividend works out to approximately 0.92%, so look for shares of Canadian National Railway Co to trade 0.92% lower — all else being equal — when CNI shares open for trading on 9/8/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CNI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.68% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CNI's low point in its 52 week range is $91.65 per share, with $121.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $96.32.

In Thursday trading, Canadian National Railway Co shares are currently off about 0.1% on the day.

