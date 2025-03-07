Cash Dividend On The Way From California Resources (CRC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/10/25, California Resources Corp (Symbol: CRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3875, payable on 3/21/25. As a percentage of CRC's recent stock price of $40.97, this dividend works out to approximately 0.95%, so look for shares of California Resources Corp to trade 0.95% lower — all else being equal — when CRC shares open for trading on 3/10/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CRC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.78% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRC's low point in its 52 week range is $38.0187 per share, with $60.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.05.

In Friday trading, California Resources Corp shares are currently up about 1.7% on the day.

