Cash Dividend On The Way From Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (BAH)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/11/25, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (Symbol: BAH) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.55, payable on 6/27/25. As a percentage of BAH's recent stock price of $103.25, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. to trade 0.53% lower — all else being equal — when BAH shares open for trading on 6/11/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BAH is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.13% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BAH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BAH's low point in its 52 week range is $101.05 per share, with $190.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $103.07.

In Monday trading, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. shares are currently up about 1.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.