Cash Dividend On The Way From Blackstone (BX)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 10/28/24, Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.86, payable on 11/4/24. As a percentage of BX's recent stock price of $166.92, this dividend works out to approximately 0.52%, so look for shares of Blackstone Inc to trade 0.52% lower — all else being equal — when BX shares open for trading on 10/28/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.06% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BX's low point in its 52 week range is $88.59 per share, with $175.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $170.28.

In Thursday trading, Blackstone Inc shares are currently off about 0.9% on the day.

