Cash Dividend On The Way From BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (BMEZ)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/15/26, BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (Symbol: BMEZ) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.11, payable on 7/31/26. As a percentage of BMEZ's recent stock price of $15.31, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust to trade 0.72% lower — all else being equal — when BMEZ shares open for trading on 7/15/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BMEZ is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.62% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BMEZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BMEZ's low point in its 52 week range is $13.6701 per share, with $15.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.27.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Tuesday trading, BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust shares are currently off about 0.4% on the day.

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Further BMEZ Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.