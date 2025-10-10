Cash Dividend On The Way From Bank OZK

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 10/14/25, Bank OZK (Symbol: OZK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.45, payable on 10/21/25. As a percentage of OZK's recent stock price of $51.35, this dividend works out to approximately 0.88%, so look for shares of Bank OZK to trade 0.88% lower — all else being equal — when OZK shares open for trading on 10/14/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from OZK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.51% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of OZK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OZK's low point in its 52 week range is $35.71 per share, with $53.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.52.

In Friday trading, Bank OZK shares are currently off about 1.3% on the day.

