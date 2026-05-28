Cash Dividend On The Way From Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series LL

On 6/1/26, Bank of America Corp's 5.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series LL (Symbol: BAC.PRN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3125, payable on 6/17/26. As a percentage of BAC.PRN's recent share price of $20.31, this dividend works out to approximately 1.54%, so look for shares of BAC.PRN to trade 1.54% lower — all else being equal — when BAC.PRN shares open for trading on 6/1/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.19%, which compares to an average yield of 6.66% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of BAC.PRN shares, versus BAC:

Below is a dividend history chart for BAC.PRN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on Bank of America Corp's 5.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series LL :

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) makes up 7.94% of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) which is trading lower by about 0.7% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding BAC).

In Thursday trading, Bank of America Corp's 5.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series LL (Symbol: BAC.PRN) is currently up about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAC) are down about 0.4%.

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Further BAC.PRN Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.