Cash Dividend On The Way From Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series GG

Below is a dividend history chart for BAC.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Bank of America Corp's 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG :
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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) makes up 22.27% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (BTAL) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding BAC).
In Wednesday trading, Bank of America Corp's 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG (Symbol: BAC.PRB) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAC) are off about 0.6%.
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