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BAC.PRB

Cash Dividend On The Way From Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series GG

April 29, 2026 — 01:44 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On 5/1/26, Bank of America Corp's 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG (Symbol: BAC.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 5/18/26. As a percentage of BAC.PRB's recent share price of $25.31, this dividend works out to approximately 1.48%, so look for shares of BAC.PRB to trade 1.48% lower — all else being equal — when BAC.PRB shares open for trading on 5/1/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.92%, which compares to an average yield of 6.60% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of BAC.PRB shares, versus BAC:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for BAC.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Bank of America Corp's 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG :

BAC.PRB+Dividend+History+Chart

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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) makes up 22.27% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (BTAL) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding BAC).

In Wednesday trading, Bank of America Corp's 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG (Symbol: BAC.PRB) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAC) are off about 0.6%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Diagnostics Dividend Stocks
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding XLKI
 High Yield Preferred Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Diagnostics Dividend Stocks-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding XLKI-> High Yield Preferred Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BAC.PRB
BAC

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