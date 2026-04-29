Cash Dividend On The Way From Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series GG

On 5/1/26, Bank of America Corp's 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG (Symbol: BAC.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 5/18/26. As a percentage of BAC.PRB's recent share price of $25.31, this dividend works out to approximately 1.48%, so look for shares of BAC.PRB to trade 1.48% lower — all else being equal — when BAC.PRB shares open for trading on 5/1/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.92%, which compares to an average yield of 6.60% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of BAC.PRB shares, versus BAC:

Below is a dividend history chart for BAC.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Bank of America Corp's 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG :

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) makes up 22.27% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (BTAL) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding BAC).

In Wednesday trading, Bank of America Corp's 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG (Symbol: BAC.PRB) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAC) are off about 0.6%.

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