Cash Dividend On The Way From Bank of America Corp's 7.25% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock, Series L

March 28, 2025 — 01:47 pm EDT

On 4/1/25, Bank of America Corp's 7.25% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock, Series L (Symbol: BAC.PRL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $18.125, payable on 4/30/25. As a percentage of BAC.PRL's recent share price of $1220.07, this dividend works out to approximately 1.49%, so look for shares of BAC.PRL to trade 1.49% lower — all else being equal — when BAC.PRL shares open for trading on 4/1/25. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.92%, which compares to an average yield of 6.53% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of BAC.PRL shares, versus BAC:

Below is a dividend history chart for BAC.PRL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $18.125 on Bank of America Corp's 7.25% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock, Series L:

In Friday trading, Bank of America Corp's 7.25% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock, Series L (Symbol: BAC.PRL) is currently down about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAC) are off about 3.2%.

