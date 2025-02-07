Cash Dividend On The Way From Baker Hughes (BKR)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 2/11/25, Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.23, payable on 2/21/25. As a percentage of BKR's recent stock price of $46.98, this dividend works out to approximately 0.49%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BKR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.96% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BKR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BKR's low point in its 52 week range is $28.63 per share, with $49.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.85.

In Friday trading, Baker Hughes Company shares are currently off about 3.8% on the day.

