Cash Dividend On The Way From Avista (AVA)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/19/26, Avista Corp (Symbol: AVA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4925, payable on 6/12/26. As a percentage of AVA's recent stock price of $40.92, this dividend works out to approximately 1.20%, so look for shares of Avista Corp to trade 1.20% lower — all else being equal — when AVA shares open for trading on 5/19/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AVA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.81% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVA's low point in its 52 week range is $35.50 per share, with $43.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.24.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, AVA makes up 5.27% of the Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (Symbol: LBAY) which is trading lower by about 0.5% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding AVA).

In Monday trading, Avista Corp shares are currently up about 1.3% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.