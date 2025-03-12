Cash Dividend On The Way From Ares Capital (ARCC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/14/25, Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.48, payable on 3/31/25. As a percentage of ARCC's recent stock price of $21.86, this dividend works out to approximately 2.20%, so look for shares of Ares Capital Corporation to trade 2.20% lower — all else being equal — when ARCC shares open for trading on 3/14/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ARCC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.78% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARCC's low point in its 52 week range is $19.32 per share, with $23.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.05.

In Wednesday trading, Ares Capital Corporation shares are currently off about 2.6% on the day.

