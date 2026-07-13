Cash Dividend On The Way From Apollo Global Management's Series A Preferred Stock

Below is a dividend history chart for APO.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.8438 on Apollo Global Management Inc (new's 6.75% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock:
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) makes up 7.21% of the VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF (GPZ) which is trading lower by about 0.8% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding APO).
In Monday trading, Apollo Global Management Inc (new's 6.75% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: APO.PRA) is currently down about 1.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: APO) are off about 1.1%.
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