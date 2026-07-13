Cash Dividend On The Way From Apollo Global Management's Series A Preferred Stock

On 7/15/26, Apollo Global Management Inc (new's 6.75% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: APO.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.8438, payable on 7/31/26. As a percentage of APO.PRA's recent share price of $61.08, this dividend works out to approximately 1.38%, so look for shares of APO.PRA to trade 1.38% lower — all else being equal — when APO.PRA shares open for trading on 7/15/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.45%, which compares to an average yield of 6.77% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of APO.PRA shares, versus APO:

Below is a dividend history chart for APO.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.8438 on Apollo Global Management Inc (new's 6.75% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock:

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) makes up 7.21% of the VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF (GPZ) which is trading lower by about 0.8% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding APO).

In Monday trading, Apollo Global Management Inc (new's 6.75% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: APO.PRA) is currently down about 1.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: APO) are off about 1.1%.

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Further APO.PRA Research:

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