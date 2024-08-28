Cash Dividend On The Way From AngloGold Ashanti (AU)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/30/24, AngloGold Ashanti plc (Symbol: AU) will trade ex-dividend, for its semi-annual dividend of $0.22, payable on 9/13/24. As a percentage of AU's recent stock price of $30.69, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc to trade 0.72% lower — all else being equal — when AU shares open for trading on 8/30/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AU is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.43% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AU's low point in its 52 week range is $14.91 per share, with $32.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.50.

In Wednesday trading, AngloGold Ashanti plc shares are currently off about 1.9% on the day.

