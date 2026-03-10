Markets
Cash Dividend On The Way From Alpine Income Property Trust's Series A Preferred Stock

March 10, 2026 — 02:39 pm EDT

On 3/12/26, Alpine Income Property Trust Inc's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: PINE.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 3/31/26. As a percentage of PINE.PRA's recent share price of $25.27, this dividend works out to approximately 1.98%, so look for shares of PINE.PRA to trade 1.98% lower — all else being equal — when PINE.PRA shares open for trading on 3/12/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.95%, which compares to an average yield of 8.08% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of PINE.PRA shares, versus PINE:

Below is a dividend history chart for PINE.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.50 on Alpine Income Property Trust Inc's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (Symbol: PINE) makes up 3.04% of the Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) which is trading up by about 0.4% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding PINE).

In Tuesday trading, Alpine Income Property Trust Inc's 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: PINE.PRA) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PINE) are up about 0.5%.

