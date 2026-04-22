Cash Dividend On The Way From Albertsons Companies (ACI)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/24/26, Albertsons Companies Inc (Symbol: ACI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.17, payable on 5/8/26. As a percentage of ACI's recent stock price of $16.91, this dividend works out to approximately 1.01%, so look for shares of Albertsons Companies Inc to trade 1.01% lower — all else being equal — when ACI shares open for trading on 4/24/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ACI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.02% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACI's low point in its 52 week range is $15.80 per share, with $22.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.92.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, ACI makes up 21.13% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading lower by about 1% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding ACI).

In Wednesday trading, Albertsons Companies Inc shares are currently down about 1.1% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.