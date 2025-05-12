Cash Dividend On The Way From AerCap Holdings (AER)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/14/25, AerCap Holdings NV (Symbol: AER) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.27, payable on 6/5/25. As a percentage of AER's recent stock price of $109.57, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AER is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.99% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AER shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AER's low point in its 52 week range is $82.21 per share, with $112 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $111.07.

In Monday trading, AerCap Holdings NV shares are currently up about 1% on the day.

