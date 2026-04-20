Cash Dividend On The Way From Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (FAX)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/22/26, Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (Symbol: FAX) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.165, payable on 4/30/26. As a percentage of FAX's recent stock price of $15.20, this dividend works out to approximately 1.09%, so look for shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund to trade 1.09% lower — all else being equal — when FAX shares open for trading on 4/22/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FAX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 13.03% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FAX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FAX's low point in its 52 week range is $14.18 per share, with $16.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.19.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Monday trading, Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund shares are currently up about 0.6% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.