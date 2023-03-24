Cash Dividend On The Way From Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/28/23, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (Symbol: ZBH) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.24, payable on 4/28/23. As a percentage of ZBH's recent stock price of $124.87, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ZBH is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.77% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZBH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ZBH's low point in its 52 week range is $100.39 per share, with $135.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $124.75.

In Friday trading, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc shares are currently off about 0.1% on the day.

