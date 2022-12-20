Cash Dividend On The Way From World Fuel Services (INT)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/22/22, World Fuel Services Corp. (Symbol: INT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.14, payable on 1/6/23. As a percentage of INT's recent stock price of $27.15, this dividend works out to approximately 0.52%, so look for shares of World Fuel Services Corp. to trade 0.52% lower — all else being equal — when INT shares open for trading on 12/22/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from INT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.06% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of INT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INT's low point in its 52 week range is $19.29 per share, with $29.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.22.

In Tuesday trading, World Fuel Services Corp. shares are currently up about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.