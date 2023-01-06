Cash Dividend On The Way From Winnebago Industries (WGO)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/10/23, Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.27, payable on 1/25/23. As a percentage of WGO's recent stock price of $54.79, this dividend works out to approximately 0.49%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WGO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.97% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WGO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WGO's low point in its 52 week range is $43.05 per share, with $78.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.58.

In Friday trading, Winnebago Industries, Inc. shares are currently up about 1.1% on the day.

