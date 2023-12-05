Cash Dividend On The Way From Williams (WMB)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/7/23, Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4475, payable on 12/26/23. As a percentage of WMB's recent stock price of $36.99, this dividend works out to approximately 1.21%, so look for shares of Williams Cos Inc to trade 1.21% lower — all else being equal — when WMB shares open for trading on 12/7/23.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WMB is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.84% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WMB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, WMB's low point in its 52 week range is $27.80 per share, with $37.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.88.
In Tuesday trading, Williams Cos Inc shares are currently down about 0.8% on the day.
