Cash Dividend On The Way From WestRock (WRK)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/9/23, WestRock Co (Symbol: WRK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.275, payable on 2/22/23. As a percentage of WRK's recent stock price of $33.64, this dividend works out to approximately 0.82%, so look for shares of WestRock Co to trade 0.82% lower — all else being equal — when WRK shares open for trading on 2/9/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WRK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.27% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WRK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WRK's low point in its 52 week range is $30.08 per share, with $54.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.77.

In Tuesday trading, WestRock Co shares are currently down about 1.5% on the day.

