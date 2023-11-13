Cash Dividend On The Way From Viper Energy (VNOM)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/15/23, Viper Energy Inc (Symbol: VNOM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.27, payable on 11/24/23. As a percentage of VNOM's recent stock price of $30.43, this dividend works out to approximately 0.89%, so look for shares of Viper Energy Inc to trade 0.89% lower — all else being equal — when VNOM shares open for trading on 11/15/23.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from VNOM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.55% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of VNOM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VNOM's low point in its 52 week range is $24.48 per share, with $34.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.44.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Monday trading, Viper Energy Inc shares are currently up about 0.9% on the day.
Also see: ZM Average Annual Return
Funds Holding SLGN
NPCE market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.