Cash Dividend On The Way From Viper Energy (VNOM)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/15/23, Viper Energy Inc (Symbol: VNOM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.27, payable on 11/24/23. As a percentage of VNOM's recent stock price of $30.43, this dividend works out to approximately 0.89%, so look for shares of Viper Energy Inc to trade 0.89% lower — all else being equal — when VNOM shares open for trading on 11/15/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from VNOM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.55% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of VNOM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VNOM's low point in its 52 week range is $24.48 per share, with $34.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.44.

In Monday trading, Viper Energy Inc shares are currently up about 0.9% on the day.

