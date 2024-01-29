Cash Dividend On The Way From Valero Energy (VLO)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/31/24, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.07, payable on 3/4/24. As a percentage of VLO's recent stock price of $137.91, this dividend works out to approximately 0.78%, so look for shares of Valero Energy Corp to trade 0.78% lower — all else being equal — when VLO shares open for trading on 1/31/24.
In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from VLO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.10% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of VLO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VLO's low point in its 52 week range is $104.18 per share, with $152.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $137.61.
In Monday trading, Valero Energy Corp shares are currently up about 2.6% on the day.
